In the context of Indian equities, we don’t have any strong sectoral preferences from a top-down perspective. But from a bottom-up view, there are certain sectors where we consistently find more opportunities. Currently, we see more promising prospects in financials, healthcare, technology and industrials. But rather than painting with a broad brush across these sectors, it is certain subsegments and individual companies within them that find favour with our team. For instance, within industrials, on one hand we have several investments in the electrical goods segment, but on the other hand, most stocks in defence and railways seem to be pricing in excessive optimism. Many of these names could end up disappointing investors over time.