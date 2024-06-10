Pratik Gupta: Market valuation restricts upside in the short term
SummaryBacked by solid macros and earnings growth outlook and stable local inflows, the market looks good to invest in from a three-to five year perspective, according to Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities.
Indian markets, valued at 21 times FY25 earnings, are trading at one of the highest multiples in the past two decades and might see limited upside in the short term, with most of the positives priced in. However,backed by solid macros and earnings growth outlook and stable local inflows, the market looks good to invest in from a three-to five year perspective, according to Pratik Gupta, CEO & co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities. Valuations in “narrative" stocks in defence, railways and power sectors, where stocks are more than pricing in the best-case scenario, worry Gupta, who finds better value in large caps, in general.