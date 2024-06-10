Pratik Gupta: Market valuation restricts upside in the short term

How will bond yields (inflation) and currency movement play out in the short to medium term?

The US market is now expecting only one to two Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, so we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow through as well in 2HFY25—especially as India’s inflation is on a downward trajectory and the government’s fiscal deficit is also coming down. We expect the repo rate to fall by 50 basis points (bps) to end FY25 at 6% and accordingly the 10-year bond yields also to soften a bit. The current account deficit will likely increase slightly to 1.1% in FY25, but we also expect strong passive inflows from global bond index funds to support the rupee and RBI intervention to manage the currency volatility, hence we expect the INR/USD to remain stable at around the 83-level in FY25.