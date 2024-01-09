Praveg: This small-cap stock gained 47% in just 3 sessions amid ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ wave; here's why
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has spiked Google searches on the islands. Praveg's shares have gained attention as the company secured a work order for the development of tents in Lakshadweep.
