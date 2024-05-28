Praveg share price tumbles 7% to hit 5-month low on weak Q4 earnings
Praveg, a luxury resorts company, saw a 7% share decline to ₹805.10 due to disappointing Q4 and FY24 results. The company reported a net profit of ₹1.63 crore, marking a 68.15% decline compared to ₹5.17 crore in Q4 FY23, while revenue from operations surged by 76.3% YoY to ₹33.49 crore.
Praveg, a prominent eco-responsible luxury resorts company in the country, witnessed a 7% decline in its shares during today's intraday trade, hitting a 5-month low of ₹805.10 apiece, following its Q4 and FY24 results, which failed to meet market expectations.
