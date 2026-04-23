Precious metals outlook: Is silver the better bet than gold right now? What are analysts saying

Gold and silver markets are entering a phase of consolidation, but beneath the surface, a shift in momentum may be underway. While gold continues to hold its ground as a safe-haven asset, analysts increasingly believe silver could outperform over the next 6–12 months, driven by a mix of industrial demand, macroeconomic shifts, and relative valuation dynamics.

Currently, gold is hovering around $4,750, while silver is trading near $78, both recovering from recent losses after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the Iran ceasefire. However, uncertainty persists as peace talks remain stalled, with no clarity on whether Iran or Israel will formally accept the extended truce.

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At the same time, macro signals are evolving. The Federal Reserve outlook has turned slightly hawkish following comments from Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh, while liquidity conditions and oil price movements continue to influence precious metal trends.

Silver’s dual advantage According to Ruchit Thakur, silver’s unique positioning as both a precious and industrial metal gives it a distinct edge over gold in the current environment.

“Silver offers higher return potential due to its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, benefiting from strong demand in solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicles, while also gaining from potential mean reversion in the gold-to-silver ratio,” he said.

Unlike gold, which is largely driven by safe-haven flows and central bank buying, silver has a strong link to economic activity. Demand from sectors such as solar panels, EVs, and electronics continues to rise structurally, providing a solid base for price appreciation. Additionally, with the gold-to-silver ratio still elevated, historical trends suggest room for silver to catch up.

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Thakur added that in late-cycle phases—where growth stabilises and gold remains range-bound—silver tends to outperform more aggressively, making it an attractive relative play.

Near-term volatility, key levels to watch In the short term, both metals remain sensitive to geopolitical headlines, oil price movements, and interest rate expectations. Gold was recently trading around $4,721.50 per ounce (approximately ₹1,42,768 per 10 grams), down 0.23%, while silver declined to $76.03 per ounce (around ₹2,29,913 per kg), falling 2.39%.

From a technical perspective, Renisha Chainani noted that both metals are trading within well-defined ranges, indicating consolidation before the next move.

“Gold is trading between $4,650–$4,850 and silver between $76–$81, and any breakout or breakdown from these ranges could trigger a 3–4% directional move, with silver likely to see sharper volatility given its higher beta,” she said.

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Recent price action reflects shifting investor sentiment. The easing of immediate geopolitical risks following the ceasefire extension has reduced safe-haven flows, while fluctuations in crude oil and the U.S. dollar continue to influence direction.

Overall, while gold remains a defensive hedge in uncertain times, silver’s combination of industrial demand, valuation comfort, and historical outperformance patterns positions it as a stronger candidate for gains over the next 6–12 months — provided global growth conditions do not deteriorate sharply.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.