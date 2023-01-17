Predicting the stock market movement from facial expression of traders

The main phase of the study will take place over 12 months beginning in the third quarter of 2023, and involve about 70 traders at investment firms mostly located in the US. They’ll all have cameras mounted on their computers to record their faces and gestures throughout the day, according to Savvides. The cameras will be linked to software from Oosto, an Israeli company formerly known as AnyVision Interactive Technologies Ltd., which hopes to develop an alert system for trends in traders’ faces, or a volatility index it can sell to investment firms.