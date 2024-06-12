Prediction: These could be the best-performing value stocks through 2030

The stock market can be unforgiving to speculators and gamblers. Those who fail to understand the fundamentals of listed companies they're trading often end up losing their investments.

It’s no surprise, then, that an old stock market adage says that more than 90% of traders lose money in the long term. Even among the remaining 10%, few make enough for a comfortable lifestyle.

However, there's no need for despair. Beating the odds and the market is achievable by adopting a long-term investment strategy. Warren Buffett’s principles emphasize that the stock market rewards those who successfully apply the rules of long-term investing.

If you’re ready to become a long-term investor, the key question to ask is: ‘What kind of stocks make good long-term investments?’ Our answer: value stocks.

Value stocks with value investing

Value investing involves buying stocks that trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic values. When you purchase an undervalued stock, its price eventually rises toward its true value, yielding a profit. Conversely, value investors sell when they believe a stock is overpriced, thus lacking a margin of safety. This contrarian approach involves buying when others are selling and selling when others are buying, making value investors active during market crashes and bear markets and sellers during high momentum and bull markets.

With this in mind, we present a watchlist of five stocks for 2030 that we believe have strong fundamentals, offer good value, and can potentially outperform the market if bought at the right prices. Please note, these are not stock recommendations.

2030 value stocks watchlist

#1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

FY24 was an excellent year for the company, with consolidated revenue, operating profit, and net profit increasing by 12%, 15%, and 24% respectively, over FY23. The company’s R&D spend for FY24 was ₹22.9 billion, up 18% over FY23. Besides growing its core generics business, Dr. Reddy's invested in future businesses such as consumer health, digital therapeutics, and access to novel molecules.

The company has filed 43 global drug applications for the year. It recently partnered with Nestlé to form a joint venture to bring nutraceuticals to Indian consumers and entered an exclusive partnership with Sanofi to market and distribute its vaccine brands in India.

It has also launched its allergy medication, Histallay, and its first biosimilar, Bevacizumab, in the UK. Management prioritizes reinvesting in the business, backed by a strong balance sheet providing financial flexibility.

#2 Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a leading player in the Tata group, known for its IT services and consulting expertise. TCS was the first company on the BSE to reach a market cap of $100 billion in 2018.

It leverages its industry-leading suite of products and platforms to deliver high-quality solutions globally. TCS aims to grow profits steadily by maintaining margins and has handled sector attrition better than peers.

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the global digital technology boom with its deep domain knowledge and in-house talent.

#3 HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, despite holding less than 10% of the banking sector market share, is highly respected. Its model relies on a wide franchise and low-cost deposit base, ensuring good pricing power and sustainability of above-average net interest margins (NIMs).

The bank's conservative margins and provisioning policies have kept net non-performing assets (NPAs) below 0.5% of loans. HDFC Bank's merger with HDFC Ltd, effective 1 July 2023, created the third-largest firm in India by market cap.

Investing in startups to fill gaps in niche services also positions the bank well in the fintech race.

#4 Tata Motors

Tata Motors, the automobile arm of the Tata group, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of vehicles, including passenger and commercial vehicles, and defence equipment. It is a leader in India's commercial vehicle segment and has a strong market presence in the passenger electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Tata Motors plans to grow its EV business aggressively, aiming to launch ten new EVs by 2026 and expand its Sanand plant in Gujarat to include a lithium-ion battery production facility. The company is developing its own EV charging infrastructure, well-positioned to lead the Indian EV market.

#5 Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), founded by Danish refugees Henning Holck-Larsen and Soren Kristian Toubro, is a top engineering and infrastructure stock in India.

L&T engages in defence manufacturing, IT, and financial services. The company’s fundamentals are strong, with a moderate debt-equity ratio, steadily growing return on equity, and strong cash flows.

L&T’s stock recently hit a 52-week high due to strong order flows and revenue growth. The Indian government’s significant capital investment plan further boosts L&T’s long-term prospects.

Conclusion

Investors often hear stories of stocks delivering high returns, but the critical aspect of investing—the time horizon—is often overlooked. History shows that the largest gains come from long-term investments.

To find the best stocks for 2030, consider factors such as revenue and profit growth opportunities, management quality, financial performance, and dividend track record. Evaluating these aspects holistically can help identify the best long-term stocks. This watchlist of five stocks could set you on the path to substantial profits by 2030.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

