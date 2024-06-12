Prediction: These could be the best-performing value stocks through 2030

Value stocks with value investing

Value investing involves buying stocks that trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic values. When you purchase an undervalued stock, its price eventually rises toward its true value, yielding a profit. Conversely, value investors sell when they believe a stock is overpriced, thus lacking a margin of safety. This contrarian approach involves buying when others are selling and selling when others are buying, making value investors active during market crashes and bear markets and sellers during high momentum and bull markets.