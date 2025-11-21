These two stocks are quietly powering India’s data centre and renewable energy boom
Madhvendra 8 min read 21 Nov 2025, 09:00 am IST
With industrialisation rising and new themes such as renewables and data centres accelerating, the pre-engineered building sector is becoming the backbone of India's next build-out. These two stocks are already riding this wave.
A pre-engineered building (PEB) is a structure for which the main components are manufactured off-site in a factory, transported to the construction site, and then assembled to form the complete structure. It replaces the lengthy, sequential stages of traditional cement construction with a faster approach that shortens project timelines and offers much greater flexibility.
