Pre-IPO lock-in period expiry for 46 companies to release $12 billion worth of shares
The one-year share lock-in period for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals ends on September 13 and 11 million equity shares of the company, or 16% of the total outstanding shares, will be released.
A total of 46 companies will see their pre-listing shareholder lock-in period being lifted between June 24 and September 30. This is likely to result in freeing up of shares amounting to $11.9 billion in the secondary market.
