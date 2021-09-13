Pre-IPO marketplace Forge Global to go public in $2 billion SPAC deal

Forge was called Equidate before rebranding in 2019. It has handled over $10 billion worth of trades in more than 400 companies since it was founded in 2014, according to the company. It has brokered trades in shares of companies such as Lyft Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Robinhood Markets Inc. before they went public. Forge’s market is registered with the SEC as an alternative trading system, a more lightly regulated type of trading platform than a full-fledged stock exchange.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}