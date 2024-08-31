Markets
Investors flock to shares of IPO-bound companies, seeking higher returns
SummaryFamily offices, institutions, and portfolio managers are zeroing in on opportunities in the pre-IPO space to capitalise on the potential before a company lists on the bourses.
Mumbai: Family offices, institutional investors and portfolio managers are flocking to unlisted shares of companies that may be headed to the bourses in their quest for superior returns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more