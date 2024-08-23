Premier Energies IPO opens in 3 days: 10 key points to know before you subscribe to ₹2,830 crore issue

Premier Energies initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, August 27, and will be available until Thursday, August 29. The company is targeting to raise ₹2,830 crore through this offering.

The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 2.87 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,291.40 crore and an offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,539.00 crore.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹427–450 per equity share, with a face value of ₹01 each. The net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers at 50% of the total offer size, non-institutional investors at 15%, and retail investors at 35%.

Retail investors have the opportunity to submit bids for up to 13 lots, with each lot containing 33 shares. At the upper end of the IPO price band, at ₹450, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,850 per lot.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Premier Energies IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Let us take a look at some of the key points from the company's DRHP report.

Objectives of the issue The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to achieve several key objectives. A significant portion of these funds will be invested in its subsidiary, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited.

This investment will partially finance the establishment of a 4 GW solar PV TOPCon cell and a 4 GW solar PV TOPCon module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The goal of this major project is to bolster the company’s production capabilities in the renewable energy sector. The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes, supporting the company’s broader operational and strategic goals.

About Premier Energies The company is India’s second-largest integrated solar cell and solar module manufacturer, as well as India’s second-largest solar cell manufacturer, with an annual installed capacity of 2 GW and 3.36 GW, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. In relation to only solar cells, the company is also the second largest domestic manufacturer in terms of annual installed capacity as of March 31, 2024.

Its business operations include the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (“PV”) cells and solar modules, including custom-made panels for specific applications, the execution of EPC projects, independent power production, O&M services with respect to EPC projects executed by the company, and the sale of other solar-related products.

The company has five manufacturing facilities, all of which are situated on land that it owns, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

India's growth in solar module manufacturing capacity Since fiscal 2017, India’s solar module manufacturing capacity has experienced significant expansion. It has surged from 4.2 GW to 39.5 GW by the end of fiscal 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 45.3%.

This capacity has further increased to 60 GW in Fiscal 2024 and is projected to exceed 100 GW by Fiscal 2028.

Capitalizing on market growth With the solar module market in India poised for continued growth due to ambitious government targets and rising demand for clean energy, the company aims to leverage this momentum. To support this expansion, a portion of the proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Specifically, the company plans to commission an additional 4 GW TOPCon solar cell line and a 4 GW TOPCon solar module line.

Expansion of overseas presence The company aims to expand its overseas presence, particularly in the U.S. market, by integrating its production chain backward and establishing manufacturing capabilities outside India. As a part of its expansion plans, it signed a letter of intent in February 2024 with an American solar manufacturer to develop a TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in the U.S.

The company also signed an MoU in April 2024 with international partners to establish a wafering facility in Malaysia. These initiatives aim to capitalize on favorable market conditions and the “China Plus One” strategy, which encourages the diversification of manufacturing bases.

The European market is also expected to become more accessible with the upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, making the company's expansion strategy even more viable.

Diversified customer base The company serves a broad range of customers, both domestically and internationally. In India, the company has customers across 23 states and union territories. For the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as the nine months ending December 31, 2023, the total number of domestic customers was 151, 165, 193, and 164, respectively.

In comparison, the number of international customers was 10, 8, 6, and 23 during the same periods. Some of the domestic clients include Continuum, Shakti Pumps, First Energy, Hartek, Amplus KN One Power Private Limited, Solar Square, Rotomag Motors and Controls Private Limited, and Madhav.

On the global front, Arka Energy Inc. (U.S.A.) is among the company's international customers. In the first nine months ending FY23, approximately 74.64% of the company's revenue was generated from its top 10 customers.

Order book overview As of March 15, 2024, the company’s order book stands at ₹53,620.51 million. This total is categorized as follows:

Non-DCR solar modules: ₹11,974.98 million

DCR Solar Modules: ₹32,129.03 million

Solar Cells: ₹8,015.92 million

EPC Projects: ₹1,500.57 million

Notably, the order book includes a significant order from NTPC received in December 2023 for the supply of 611.04 MW of bifacial solar modules. Initially, the company had bid to supply 152 MW but was later invited to increase the supply to 611.04 MW through a bucket-filling mode.

Additionally, the company has secured a four-year module supply agreement with an Indian renewable power producer, committing to supply up to 600 MW of solar modules per fiscal year, with a minimum annual offtake of 300 MW starting on April 1, 2026.

In April 2024, the company also entered into a letter of understanding to supply 500 MW of solar cells to a customer based in the United States.

Key risks The following are some of the key risks highlighted by the company in its DRHP report:

- Premier Energies' revenue from operations relies heavily on a limited number of customers. The loss of any of these key customers or a decline in revenue from them could significantly impact the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

- A growing portion of Premier Energies' income comes from the export of solar modules and cells, with plans for further expansion in this area. However, the success of these expansion plans and exports may depend on the policies implemented by the governments of the countries to which they export. Any unfavorable changes in such policies could adversely affect the company's business.

- Certain subsidiaries of Premier Energies have incurred losses over the last three fiscal years and the nine months ended December 31, 2023. Continued losses in these subsidiaries could negatively impact the company's overall business, financial condition, and cash flows.

Competition Waaree Energies, Mundra Solar, Jupiter Solar, Vikram Solar, Goldi Solar, RenewSys India, and Websol Green Energy are among its main competitors across its business verticals.

While competition in the solar manufacturing industry is expected to heat up as a result of the favorable regulatory environment, the company believes it is well-positioned to compete with these companies due to its strategy of backward integration into wafers and ingots, while also offering a complete range of solar cells and solar modules in India and, increasingly, international markets, as well as its brand awareness.

Allotment and listing details The allotment for the Premier Energies IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, August 30, 2024. The shares are scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of September 03, 2024.