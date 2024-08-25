The shares of Premier Energies is currently trading at a premium of ₹ 330 per share in the grey market premium (GMP), according to investorgain.com. This means that the estimated listing of the Premier Energies IPO is ₹ 780, which is 73.33 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹ 450.

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Premier Energies is all set to open for subscription on August 27. The mainboard segment IPO will remain for bidding till August 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company, which manufacturer of integrated solar cell and solar panel, has set the price band at ₹427 to ₹450 per share, with a face value of ₹1.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The shares of Premier Energies is currently trading at a premium of ₹330 per share in the grey market premium (GMP), according to investorgain.com. This means that the estimated listing of the Premier Energies IPO is ₹780, which is 73.33 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹450. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GMP of the upcoming public issue predicts a strong listing on the Indian bourses. The lowest GMP is ₹190, while the highest GMP is ₹330, as per investorgain.

Premier Energies IPO details The Premier Energies IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹2,830.40 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 2.87 crore shares, amounting to ₹1,291.40 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares, amounting to ₹1,539 crores.

The price band for the Premier Energies IPO is set between ₹427 and ₹450 per share. Investors need to apply for a minimum of 33 shares, making the minimum investment amount for retail investors ₹14,850. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment for the Premier Energies IPO is anticipated to be finalized on Friday, August 30. The IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, September 3.

The net offer has reserved 50 per cent to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional investors, and 35 per cent to retail investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited are the lead book-running managers for the Premier Energies IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}