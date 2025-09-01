Premier Energies share price jumps 3% on ₹2,703-crore order win, end of one year lock-in expiry. Do you own?

Premier Energies share price surged by 3% during Monday's trading session following the announcement that its subsidiaries, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited, and Premier Energies International Private Limited, have together received and accepted orders totaling ₹2,703 crore from both new and existing clients.

These orders involve the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, with a total capacity commitment of 2,059 MW. The company indicated that the orders will be carried out in the fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Additionally, the company’s one-year lock-in period concludes today. As a result, 185.2 million shares, representing 41% of the company's total equity, will become available for trading with the expiration of the shareholder lock-in.

It's essential to understand that the conclusion of the lock-in period doesn't automatically trigger selling by investors — it merely indicates that the shares can now be traded.

Premier Energies - Q1 Results The renewable energy company reported a 55% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹307.8 crore for the June quarter of FY26, supported by growth in revenues from its primary operations. The firm, engaged in the production of solar cells and modules, previously achieved a net profit of ₹198.1 crore during the same April-June timeframe of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

In the first quarter, revenue increased to ₹1,869.6 crore from ₹1,668.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax also jumped to ₹402.9 crore, up from ₹245.7 crore.

The results showcase significant advancements in both manufacturing and new project initiatives. Our latest cell line represents one of the pioneering TOPCon cell manufacturing facilities in India, signaling the company's entry into the next generation of high-efficiency solar technologies, stated MD & CEO Chiranjeev Saluja.

Premier Energies share price today Premier Energies share price today opened at ₹995.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,023.30 per share and an intraday low of ₹993.80 per share.

Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that, Premier Energies share price has seen some consolidation in recent past and the short term trend seems sideways. The immediate support for the stock is in the range of ₹975-950 while resistance is seen around ₹1,055.