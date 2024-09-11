Markets
Why Premier Energies is more than just a solar cell manufacturer
Equitymaster 5 min read 11 Sep 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Summary
- Premier Energies, which recently debuted on BSE and NSE is gaining more traction than prominent solar players like Tata Power.
Today's article is a deep-dive analysis of India’s second-largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, Premier Energies.
