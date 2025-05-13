Premier Explosives share price slumps 6% after Telangana factory closure notice

Premier Explosives share price fell nearly 6% during Tuesday's trading session following a factory closure notice from the Telangana Pollution Control Board. The firm announced that it had been issued a directive from the Telangana Pollution Control Board in Hyderabad, Telangana, to immediately halt all operations at its factory located in Katepally Village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District, Telangana.

An incident involving a fire and explosion took place on April 29, 2025, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to six others.

The company is pursuing all necessary actions with the Telangana Pollution Control Board to regain its operating consent as soon as possible.

In March, the company secured an export order worth ₹18.90 crore for the delivery of defence explosives to be completed within 5 months. Additionally, it received another export order for ₹21.45 crore for the supply of defence explosives, also to be delivered within a 5-month timeframe.

Premier Explosives specialises in the production of high-energy materials, including bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuses, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, and pyro devices, which are utilised in sectors such as mining, infrastructure, defense, space, and homeland security.