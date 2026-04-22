Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on ₹350 crore export order win; up 43% in April

Multibagger small-cap stock Premier Explosives gained 10% in Wednesday’s intraday trade, 22 April, hitting a day’s high of ₹545.40 apiece, defying the weak market trend. The rally comes after the company secured a significant export order, boosting its revenue outlook.
In a regulatory filing today, the company informed investors that it has received export orders worth ₹350.23 crore for the supply of defence products, to be executed over a period of two years.
The company did not disclose the client but said the order is from an international entity. In a separate filing, it also announced the cancellation of an earlier export order worth ₹18.90 crore for the supply of defence explosives, which had been received on March 18.
Premier Explosives, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from defence and space segments, reported a weak performance in the December quarter. Revenue declined 51% YoY to ₹81 crore, while EBITDA fell 25% YoY to ₹11 crore, with margins at 14%.
Profit after tax dropped 34% YoY to ₹6 crore. The decline was primarily due to a high base effect, driven by elevated chaffs and flares dispatches in the corresponding period last year, along with execution timing impacting year-on-year comparability.
Meanwhile, the company’s order book remains strong, standing at ₹12,946 million at the end of the December quarter, equivalent to 3.1 times its FY25 revenue.
Premier Explosives is a leading manufacturer of high-energy materials for the defence, aerospace, and mining sectors. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for solid propellant plants at ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under DRDO.
The company’s shares have regained momentum in April, rising 43% so far and recouping the entire 29% decline seen in March. The rally has also turned the stock positive for 2026, with gains of around 3%.
After hitting a record high of ₹909 apiece, the stock turned volatile and later witnessed a sharp correction, falling to ₹309 before regaining footing. Despite the volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock still up 562% over three years and nearly 1,700% in five years.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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