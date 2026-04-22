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Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on ₹350 crore export order win; up 43% in April

Premier Explosives stock surged 10% to 545 on April 22 after securing export orders worth 350.23 crore for defense products. Despite a weak December quarter performance, the company's strong order book remains promising for future growth.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Apr 2026, 02:43 PM IST
The company’s shares have regained momentum in April, rising 42% so far and recouping the entire 29% decline seen in March.
The company’s shares have regained momentum in April, rising 42% so far and recouping the entire 29% decline seen in March. (Pixabay)
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Multibagger small-cap stock Premier Explosives gained 10% in Wednesday’s intraday trade, 22 April, hitting a day’s high of 545.40 apiece, defying the weak market trend. The rally comes after the company secured a significant export order, boosting its revenue outlook.

In a regulatory filing today, the company informed investors that it has received export orders worth 350.23 crore for the supply of defence products, to be executed over a period of two years.

The company did not disclose the client but said the order is from an international entity. In a separate filing, it also announced the cancellation of an earlier export order worth 18.90 crore for the supply of defence explosives, which had been received on March 18.

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Premier Explosives, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from defence and space segments, reported a weak performance in the December quarter. Revenue declined 51% YoY to 81 crore, while EBITDA fell 25% YoY to 11 crore, with margins at 14%.

Profit after tax dropped 34% YoY to 6 crore. The decline was primarily due to a high base effect, driven by elevated chaffs and flares dispatches in the corresponding period last year, along with execution timing impacting year-on-year comparability.

Meanwhile, the company’s order book remains strong, standing at 12,946 million at the end of the December quarter, equivalent to 3.1 times its FY25 revenue.

Premier Explosives is a leading manufacturer of high-energy materials for the defence, aerospace, and mining sectors. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for solid propellant plants at ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under DRDO.

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Premier Explosives share price trend

The company’s shares have regained momentum in April, rising 43% so far and recouping the entire 29% decline seen in March. The rally has also turned the stock positive for 2026, with gains of around 3%.

After hitting a record high of 909 apiece, the stock turned volatile and later witnessed a sharp correction, falling to 309 before regaining footing. Despite the volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock still up 562% over three years and nearly 1,700% in five years.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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