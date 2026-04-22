Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on ₹350 crore export order win; up 43% in April

Multibagger small-cap stock Premier Explosives gained 10% in Wednesday’s intraday trade, 22 April, hitting a day’s high of ₹545.40 apiece, defying the weak market trend. The rally comes after the company secured a significant export order, boosting its revenue outlook.
In a regulatory filing today, the company informed investors that it has received export orders worth ₹350.23 crore for the supply of defence products, to be executed over a period of two years.
The company did not disclose the client but said the order is from an international entity. In a separate filing, it also announced the cancellation of an earlier export order worth ₹18.90 crore for the supply of defence explosives, which had been received on March 18.
Premier Explosives, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from defence and space segments, reported a weak performance in the December quarter. Revenue declined 51% YoY to ₹81 crore, while EBITDA fell 25% YoY to ₹11 crore, with margins at 14%.
Profit after tax dropped 34% YoY to ₹6 crore. The decline was primarily due to a high base effect, driven by elevated chaffs and flares dispatches in the corresponding period last year, along with execution timing impacting year-on-year comparability.
Meanwhile, the company’s order book remains strong, standing at ₹12,946 million at the end of the December quarter, equivalent to 3.1 times its FY25 revenue.
Premier Explosives is a leading manufacturer of high-energy materials for the defence, aerospace, and mining sectors. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services for solid propellant plants at ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under DRDO.
The company’s shares have regained momentum in April, rising 43% so far and recouping the entire 29% decline seen in March. The rally has also turned the stock positive for 2026, with gains of around 3%.
After hitting a record high of ₹909 apiece, the stock turned volatile and later witnessed a sharp correction, falling to ₹309 before regaining footing. Despite the volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock still up 562% over three years and nearly 1,700% in five years.
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