Premier Explosives shares jump 6% after TSPCB allows Telangana plant restart

Stock Market Today: Shares of Premier Explosives surged 6% in early morning trade on Wednesday, June 4, to reach ₹613 apiece after the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) allowed the company to resume operations at its Telangana plant for three months.

Advertisement

The company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, “Premier Explosives has received an order dated June 2, 2025, from the Telangana Pollution Control Board regarding the revocation of the closure order dated May 7, 2025, for a period of three months for the company’s factory situated at Katepally Village, Motakondur Mandal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District, Telangana, upon payment of environmental compensation of ₹6,75,000/-. The company shall ensure compliance with all conditions mentioned in the order dated June 2, 2025, and will resume production at the said factory at the earliest.”

Also Read | Premier Explosives stock jumps 10% on JV for defence and aerospace products

In late April, the company disclosed that a fire accident at its aforementioned factory killed three individuals and injured six. In January, the company reported a fire accident at another factory in Telangana, which resulted in one death and one injury.

Advertisement

For the quarter ending March, the company reported a 45% dip in its consolidated net profit to ₹3.75 crore, while revenue from operations also declined 15% year-on-year to ₹74 crore.

Premier Explosives is a leading player in the defence and aerospace segments. It manufactures a diverse range of explosives used in mining and infrastructure industries. The company supplies these products domestically and internationally, exporting to countries such as Israel, Greece, Jordan, and Thailand.

It also contributes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by supplying solid propellants for satellite launch vehicles.

Premier Explosives share price trend After a period of underperformance, Premier Explosives shares gained momentum in April, closing the month with a 24% gain, which extended into May with an additional 39% increase. Over the broader term, the stock has delivered returns of 850% in the last three years and 4,200% over the last five years.

Advertisement