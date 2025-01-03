New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Rising demand for premium devices, led by Apple and Samsung, is expected to increase India's smartphone market size to over USD 50 billion (about ₹4,28,900 crore) this year, market research firm Counterpoint Technology Market Research said on Friday.

The Indian smartphone market size was estimated at USD 37.9 billion (about ₹3.25 lakh crore) in 2021, according to the research firm.

"India's smartphone market is on track to achieve its highest-ever value in 2025, crossing USD 50 billion. Brands like Apple and Samsung are leading this shift by offering competitive options in the premium and ultra-premium segments," the report said.

Apple India has registered a total income of ₹67,121.6 crore, while Samsung reported revenue of ₹71,157.6 crore from the mobile phone vertical in the financial year 2024.

According to the report, the retail average selling price of India's smartphone market is expected to cross the USD 300 mark (about ₹25,700) for the first time in 2025.

"Apple is expected to see strong demand for its Pro models, driven by local manufacturing and recent price reductions across its iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung's value-focused strategy is gaining traction, particularly with its flagship S series," the report said.

Chinese brands like Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus are attracting consumers by offering advanced camera systems etc. in the affordable premium category, ranging between ₹30,000-45,000 apiece.

"Meanwhile, OnePlus is making a comeback by addressing Indian retailers' concerns related to display and motherboard, which had negatively impacted its performance earlier this year. Besides, the company's planned investment of ₹6,000 crore (about USD 720 million) in local market expansion is expected to accelerate its recovery and growth," the report said.

The premium segment (starting above ₹30,000) is projected to exceed 20 per cent market share by 2025, the reports said.