Premium Plast Listing: Stock lists at ₹51.45, a mere 5 per cent premium to IPO price

Premium Plast made a muted market debut today as its shares were listed at 51.45 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 5% over the issue price of 49.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Premium Plast Listing: Stock lists at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51.45, a mere 5 per cent premium to IPO price.
Premium Plast Listing: Stock lists at ₹51.45, a mere 5 per cent premium to IPO price. (Pixbay)

Premium Plast Listing: Premium Plast made a muted market debut today as its shares were listed at 51.45 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 5% over the issue price of 49. The SME IPO, valued at 26.20 crore, was open for subscription from October 21 to October 23, 2024, with a price of between 46 and 49 apiece.

The issue saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by 38 times. Specifically, the retail investors segment was oversubscribed 65 times, while the non-institutional portion was oversubscribed 19.56 times. The QIB portion has also been booked at 6.74 times, as per the exchange data.

Also Read | Waaree Energies make strong debut, list at ₹2,500, up 66.3% from IPO price

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offer for the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, purchasing machinery, funding capital expenditure for setting up a rooftop grid solar power plant at the current manufacturing facility, prepaying or repaying a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, covering general corporate purposes, and meeting offer-related expenses.

About Premium Plast

The company is a Tier-1 supplier, directly serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive components sector. Specializing in the design, manufacturing, and supply of exterior plastic components, interior cabin parts, and under-the-hood components, it provides products specifically for commercial vehicle OEMs.

Also Read | Afcons Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

The company produces a wide range of injection- and blow-molded plastic items across industries and applications. Its offerings span automotive parts, plastic industrial components, and molded packaging, serving a broad spectrum of markets.

Within automotive manufacturing, it employs advanced injection and blow molding techniques to create a diverse array of components, including exterior automotive parts, interior components, steering wheels, and other specialized parts.

Originally established to manufacture automotive components for various OEMs, the company has since diversified its portfolio to include industrial plastic parts and molded packaging solutions.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: No new issues, 8 listings scheduled ahead of Diwali; check list

Automotive plastic components (both injection and blow molding) accounted for 84% of its revenue in the first nine months of FY24, with industrial plastic parts and molded packaging contributing 9% and 7%, respectively, as per the company's DRHP report. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPremium Plast Listing: Stock lists at ₹51.45, a mere 5 per cent premium to IPO price

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,742.00
10:46 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-0.03%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.15
10:46 AM | 28 OCT 2024
13.85 (8.23%)

Indus Towers share price

344.85
10:46 AM | 28 OCT 2024
10.05 (3%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.40
10:46 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-1.15 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,150.70
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
4.8 (0.42%)

Coforge share price

7,681.05
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-61.15 (-0.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Phoenix Mills share price

1,385.70
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-98.35 (-6.63%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

920.10
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-62.3 (-6.34%)

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,093.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-271.3 (-6.22%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,315.15
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-59.45 (-4.32%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

183.20
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
14.9 (8.85%)

Yes Bank share price

20.95
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
1.55 (7.99%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

933.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
60.85 (6.97%)

Shriram Finance share price

3,305.35
10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
213.95 (6.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.