Pre-pandemic ultra-low rates may not return; how to invest in an elevated rate regime? Here's what experts say
US Fed Chair Powell dampens hopes of the rate-cut cycle, emphasizing the need for sustained inflation decrease. The US jobs market remains tight, and the economy has been resilient despite concerns of a recession, indicating rates could stay up longer.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday, June 12, that the central bank would need more confidence that inflation has come down sustainably. This put a damper on hopes that the start of the rate-cut cycle was near in the world's largest economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started