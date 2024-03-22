Prestige Estates Projects share price jumps 7% on land acquisition in NCR's Indirapuram Extension for ₹468 crore
Prestige Estates Projects saw a 7% rise in share price post acquiring 62.5 acres in Delhi-NCR for a ₹10,000 crore township. The company's intraday trading range was ₹1,065 to ₹1,118.95, with an acquisition cost of ₹468 crore.
Prestige Estates Projects share price surged nearly 7% on Friday's session following the acquisition of 62.5 acres at Indirapuram Extension in Delhi-NCR to create a township with a potential income of ₹10,000 crore. In addition to sharing revenue with the landlord, the company reported that the acquisition cost came to ₹468 crore. Prestige Estates Projects share price opened at an intraday low of ₹1,065 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹1,118.95.
