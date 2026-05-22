Prestige Estates Projects shares rangebound even as Q4 profit surges 10x to ₹250 crore. Should you buy?

Shares of realty major Prestige Estates Projects remained rangebound in Friday's trading session on Dalal Street even as the company posted a solid set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Prestige Estates Projects hit the day's high and low of ₹1,426.90 and ₹1,343.60, respectively as against the last closing price of ₹1,385.05. Trading volumes were higher than average as 53,000 shares of the realty company changed hands on BSE as of 3.05 pm compared with the two-week average of 41,000 shares.

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The company posted its earnings on Thursday evening after market trading hours.

Prestige Estates Q4 Results The realty company's March quarter profit (attributable to owners) stood at ₹250.1 crore compared with ₹25 crore in the year-ago period, recording a 10 times increase in the bottomline. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit rose 12%.

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The topline also jumped sharply by 161% YoY to ₹4143.5 crore during the quarter under review. It also rose QoQ by 6.6% from ₹3,885.5 crore posted in the quarter ended December 2025.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1115.2 crore, up 85% YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 26.9% and PAT margin at 7.17%.

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For the full financial year, the company posted the highest-ever revenue of ₹13,195.5 crore, up 71% YoY. This was backed by launches in the year totalling ~31.8 msf, with strong traction in new projects contributing to 63% in overall bookings. Meanwhile, PAT surged 113% YoY in FY26 to ₹1,311.9 crore.

"FY26 has been a landmark year for Prestige, marked by our highest-ever sales and collections alongside strong growth in revenue and profitability. These results reflect the strength of our brand, the trust of our customers, and our ability to execute consistently across markets and asset classes," Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

The company's board also recommended payment of a final dividend of ₹2 per share on the equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting of the company.

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MOSL on Prestige Estates stock Domestic brokerage said that Q4 sales beat estimates by 20% on the back of robust volumes. It added that leasing momentum and resilient retail performance sustain annuity growth.

Prestige Estates' office portfolio remained stable with ~92% occupancy in Q4. FY26 leasing stood at 4.5msf with >90% occupancy. Retail portfolio sustained strong performance with ~99% occupancy and ~ ₹6.5 billion GTO (+15% YoY) in Q4. FY26 turnover stood at ~ ₹25.7 billion with near-full occupancy.

The brokerage has retained its 'buy' call on the stock.

Prestige Estates stock: Tech view Shares of Prestigate Estates have consolidated in the last two years. The stock is down 13% year-to-date (YTD), 2% in a year and 13% in two years.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Prestige Estates has been consolidating within a broad 17-month range between 1082 and 1775, reflecting a prolonged phase of accumulation after its prior trend.

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"The stock has now formed a strong double bottom near the lower end of the range, indicating exhaustion of selling pressure and emergence of demand at key support levels. Price structure has gradually improved, with momentum shifting in favour of bulls as the stock advances toward the upper boundary of the range near 1775."

He sees a decisive breakout above this resistance, confirming a larger trend continuation and opening the path toward the all-time high zone near 2070.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.