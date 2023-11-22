Markets
Primary market roars back as 3 of 4 IPOs sold out on Day One
Summary
- The Tata Technologies IPO attracted maximum investor interest, witnessing a subscription of 6.5 times, followed by Gandhar Oil Refinery (5.66 times) and Flair Writing Industries (2.3 times)
Dalal Street is on fire. Three out of four share sales that opened on Wednesday were oversubscribed on the first day itself, a feat last seen 27 months ago, with high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and small retail investors leading the charge.
