Primary markets end 2020 with a bang, Mrs Bectors closes at 106% premium

Ahead of the issue, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said that the stock is being offered at 28 times FY21 in comparison to 48 times FY21 earnings per share (EPS) for Britannia which provides a long term re-rating opportunity if it scales up the Biscuits business. “The company has reported strong margin expansion in first half, which seems unsustainable, although bounce back in Institutional business will provide reasonable profit growth in FY22. We believe that Mrs Bectors Food is well placed to grow in the bread and Buns business but needs to scale up in the Biscuits business, given small size than Britannia, Parle and Sunfeast," it said in a report.