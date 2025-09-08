Prime Focus share price hits 10% upper circuit after stake buying by Ramesh Damani, Madhu Kela’s fund, Utpal Sheth

Prime Focus share price was locked-in at 10% upper circuit for the second straight session on Monday after ace investors, including Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela and Utpal Sheth, bought 3.3% stake in the company via block deal.

The smallcap stock hit a 10% upper circuit at ₹173.90 apiece on the BSE, extending its rally for the third session, led by strong volumes.

NSE block deal data shows veteran investor Madhusudan Kela-owned Singularity Large Value Fund I, II and III bought 62.5 lakh shares of Prime Focus, equivalent to 2.01% stake in the company, at ₹142.55 per share on September 5.

Additionally, Ramesh Shrichand Damani acquired 8 lakh shares, and Utpal H Sheth bought 17.5 lakh shares in the company at the same price. Among other investors, FE Securities acquired 7.50 lakh Prime Focus shares, and Samyak Enterprises acquired 7.05 lakh equity shares of the company at the same price through block deals.

Meanwhile Marina IV (Singapore) and Marina IV sold 48.06 lakh equity shares, or 1.55% stake, in Prime Focus, while Augusta Investments I offloaded 54.48 lakh shares, representing 1.75% stake in the company at ₹142.55 per share.

According to the shareholding pattern as on June 2025, Augusta Investments I held 8.86% stake, and Marina IV (Singapore) held 7.55% shares in Prime Focus.

Prime Focus Share Price Performance Prime Focus share price gained 12% in one month, and has rallied 50% in three months. The small-cap stock has jumped 70% in six months, and has gained 24% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Prime Focus shares have surged 98% in two years, and delivered multibagger returns of 351% in five years.

At 10:20 AM, Prime Focus share price was still locked-in at 10% upper circuit of ₹173.90 apiece on the BSE.