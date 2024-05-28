PM Modi says stock markets will hit record high on 4th June: Should you invest more?
PM Modi and Home Minister Shah expect stock market gains on 4th June. Instead of investing a lump sum amount, focus on long-term goals and diversify across asset classes for stability and growth.
In an interview given to a business daily, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the stock markets will hit record highs on 4th June 2024. He said his Government has implemented pro-market reforms that have created a robust and transparent financial ecosystem. It has made it easier for every Indian to participate in the stock markets. He is confident that on 4th June, the BJP will hit a record number of Lok Sabha seats, and the stock market will also hit new record highs.
