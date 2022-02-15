Research and investment solutions fintech platform, PrimeInvestor, has added to its suite of retail investor products by partnering with smallcase.

PrimeInvestor will now offer two differentiated portfolios on the smallcase platform.

The first one is an all-stock portfolio called ‘Financial Disruptors’, which plays the finance theme through companies that can challenge traditional universal banks.

The second portfolio is an all-exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio that seeks to provide both stability and growth to investors. It will have a ‘core’ part comprising broad market-cap-based index ETFs and a ‘satellite’ part with tactical allocations to strategy and thematic ETFs to drive extra returns.

Commenting on the portfolios, Vidya Bala, co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in, said, “The diverse experience of our research team has enabled us to offer differentiated portfolios, using a combination of investment approaches. Our quantitative framework eliminates weaker candidates, whether in stocks or ETFs, beyond which our qualitative analysis kicks in to zero in on the right stocks."

PrimeInvestor.in is a Sebi-registered platform that offers investment solutions across stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, deposits, NPS, and insurance.

Both the portfolios are available for investments right away for nominal subscription fees.

Vasanth Kamath, CEO of smallcase, said, “We are on a mission to change how India invests by partnering with investors, advisors, brokers and other market participants who are open to game-changing innovation. Partnering with a comprehensive research & recommendation platform like PrimeInvestor is in line with this mission and will encourage Indians to invest more smartly by providing an extensive range of investment options that are qualitative and unique. We are excited to work with PrimeInvestor and help their clients to take a long-term portfolio-based approach towards equity investing."

