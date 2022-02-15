PrimeInvestor expands recommendation suite with portfolios on smallcase

Vasanth Kamath, CEO of smallcase, said, “We are on a mission to change how India invests by partnering with investors, advisors, brokers and other market participants who are open to game-changing innovation. Partnering with a comprehensive research & recommendation platform like PrimeInvestor is in line with this mission and will encourage Indians to invest more smartly by providing an extensive range of investment options that are qualitative and unique. We are excited to work with PrimeInvestor and help their clients to take a long-term portfolio-based approach towards equity investing."