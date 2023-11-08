Prince Pipes shares gain 15%, record 2nd largest single-day rise; here's why
Prince Pipes & Fittings' stock price surged after the company reported a net profit of ₹71 crore in Q2FY24, compared to a net loss of ₹24 crore in the same period last year. Revenues increased by 3% YoY, and finished goods volumes saw an 8% YoY increase.
Prince Pipes & Fittings, India's leading integrated piping solutions provider and multi-polymer manufacturer, witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price during Wednesday's trading session, driven by the company's strong Q2FY24 performance.
