Prince Pipes stock gains over 7% as Nuvama reiterates ‘buy' call, says company positioned for strong growth
Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings soared 7.5 percent in intra-day deals after brokerage house Nuvama reiterated its ‘buy' call on the stock with a target price of ₹830, implying an upside of almost 24 percent.
