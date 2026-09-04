Priority Jewels IPO listing today: Will the jewellery maker deliver gains? Here's what GMP, experts signal

Shares of Priority Jewels are set to make their stock market debut today, September 4, after the IPO received a bumper response from investors during its three-day bidding period. Ahead of the listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Priority Jewels IPO is currently around ₹30.

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Considering the IPO's upper price band of ₹200, the stock could potentially list at around ₹230, implying a premium of 15%. The strong GMP is also supported by the company's reasonable valuation and favourable position in the jewellery industry.

Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President of Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said that at the upper price band, the issue is valued at approximately 20.5x FY26 PE, which appears reasonable considering the company’s growth profile and favourable industry outlook, although execution remains an important monitorable.

Ojha added that existing IPO allottees may consider booking profits, particularly if the stock delivers a strong listing performance. For fresh investors, he recommends waiting for one to two quarters to assess post-listing execution, margin trajectory, capacity utilisation and the impact of new growth initiatives. Investors can then review the stock based on its operating performance and prevailing valuation before taking a fresh position.

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“Key growth drivers include debt repayment through IPO proceeds, expansion into lab-grown diamonds, new product categories, and strategic partnerships targeting emerging markets. These initiatives could support revenue growth and margin improvement over the medium to long term,” Ojha added.

Priority Jewels IPO details The IPO, which opened for subscription on August 28 and closed on 1 September, received an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed 100.45 times overall. Retail investors placed bids for 106.76 times the shares on offer, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 166.49 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 39.87 times.

The ₹91.05-crore Priority Jewels IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 46 lakh equity shares, with the price band fixed at ₹190– ₹200 per share.

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The company plans to utilise the majority of the IPO proceeds to fully or partially repay or pre-pay certain borrowings. Around ₹75 crore has been earmarked for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

About Priority Jewels Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery. Its product portfolio includes daily-wear jewellery such as rings, earrings, pendants, neckwear and bracelets, along with occasion and couture jewellery.

The company recorded a 24% year-on-year rise in total income to ₹539.03 crore in FY26, compared with ₹435.87 crore in FY25. Profitability also strengthened during the year, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 68% to ₹17.65 crore from ₹10.51 crore in FY25.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.