Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Prism Johnson share price dips 6% as exchange sought clarification on stock movement

Prism Johnson share price dips 6% as exchange sought clarification on stock movement

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Prism Johnson share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Tuesday as Stock Exchnages sough clarification on stock volume movement

Stock market today: Prism Johnson shares decline post clarifcation sought by exchanges

Stock Market Today: Prism Johnson share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Tuesday as Stock Exchnages sough clarification on stock volume and price movement

Prism Johnson share price opened at 159.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 1% lower than the previous close of 162.20. The Prism Johnson share price theerafter declined further to intraday lows of 151.80 , which translated in to a decline of more than 6%

The Exchange has sought clarification from Prism Johnson Ltd on January 14, 2025, with reference to Movement in Volume.

Prism Johnson share price though has been on a downtrend, having declined significantly from the 52 week or one year highs of 246.10. The markets too have been seeing corrections with broader markest having seen sharper cuts. However Prism Johnsosn had seen rebound in share price during last few days. The Prism Johnson share price had gained more than 7% from 10 January to 13 January. The trdaded volumes too increased

Prism Johnson replying to the clarification sought by exchanges regarding the significant increase in the volume of the Company’s shares in the recent past said that “ In this connection, we wish to inform you that there is no information/announcement, including impending announcement, to be made by the Company which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the Company’s scrip"

Prism Johnson said that we are unable to comment on the significant increase in the volume of the Company’s security at your Exchange in the recent past and the Management of the Company is in no way connected with any such volume increase.

Further, Prism Johnson added “ would like to reiterate that as in the past, the Company would continue to inform the Exchanges of any price sensitive information and to make it available on the Company’s website, before the same is made public".

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
