Stock Market Today: Prism Johnson share price declined more than 6% in the morning trades on Tuesday as Stock Exchnages sough clarification on stock volume and price movement {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prism Johnson share price opened at ₹159.95 on the BSE on Tuesday, more than 1% lower than the previous close of ₹162.20. The Prism Johnson share price theerafter declined further to intraday lows of ₹151.80 , which translated in to a decline of more than 6%

The Exchange has sought clarification from Prism Johnson Ltd on January 14, 2025, with reference to Movement in Volume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prism Johnson share price though has been on a downtrend, having declined significantly from the 52 week or one year highs of ₹246.10. The markets too have been seeing corrections with broader markest having seen sharper cuts. However Prism Johnsosn had seen rebound in share price during last few days. The Prism Johnson share price had gained more than 7% from 10 January to 13 January. The trdaded volumes too increased

Prism Johnson replying to the clarification sought by exchanges regarding the significant increase in the volume of the Company’s shares in the recent past said that “ In this connection, we wish to inform you that there is no information/announcement, including impending announcement, to be made by the Company which, in our opinion, may have a bearing on the price/volume behaviour in the Company’s scrip"

Prism Johnson said that we are unable to comment on the significant increase in the volume of the Company’s security at your Exchange in the recent past and the Management of the Company is in no way connected with any such volume increase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Prism Johnson added “ would like to reiterate that as in the past, the Company would continue to inform the Exchanges of any price sensitive information and to make it available on the Company’s website, before the same is made public".

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}