Prithvi Exchange, ASM Technologies share prices in focus as they will trade ex-dividend today

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated24 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Dividend Stocks 2025: Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, ASM Technologies Ltd. share price will remain in focus today as will trade Ex-Dividend

The record date for determining whether members are eligible to receive dividends was set for February 24, 2025

According to the February 24 record date, investors who purchased shares of these companies the day before the record date will have their names added to the list of shareholders who are entitled to receive dividend payments under the T+1 settlement procedure.

Dividend Payout details

ASM Technologies Ltd- The Board of ASM Technologies at their meeting of held on the Wednesday, 12th of February 2025 to consider and approve financial results for quarter ending December also had approved and declared an Interim Dividend.

An Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share (10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the financial year 2024-2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 11th March 2025, as per ASM Technologies release.

In view of the Interim dividend declared for the year 2024-2025, Monday, 24th of February, 2025 had been fixed as the record date by ASM Technologies.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. - The Board of Directors of Prithvi Exchange at their meeting held on the Friday, 14th February, 2025 while had considered and approved unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 31st December 2024, it also had approved and declared interim dividend of 10% each per share for the financial year 2024-2025.

The declared interim dividend by Prithvi Exchange stood at Re. 1 (One Rupee only) per Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up.

Prithvi Exchange (India) had fixed Monday, 24th February, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST
