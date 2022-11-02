Karnataka Bank shares today locked in 20% upper circuit after posting record profits1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- Karnataka Bank shares are up over 80% so far this year
Shares of Karnataka Bank today jumped as much as 20%, marking their biggest percentage gain in over 13 years, after the private lender reported a more-than-three-fold jump in quarterly profit. Net profit soared to ₹412 crore, its all-time high, in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹126 crore a year earlier. The lender had reported earnings after markets closed on Tuesday. Year to date, its shares are up over 80%.