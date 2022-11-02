Commenting on the current earnings season, Axis Securities said: “Overall Q2FY23 earnings have been in line with our expectations so far. While the expectation on the revenue front was largely met, earnings miss was seen in export and commodity themes. The Banking sector held the performance and accounted for most of the incremental growth in the corporate earnings while cyclical sectors including Metals, Cement, and Oil & Gas were the biggest laggards due to lower realization and higher Raw Material costs during the quarter."