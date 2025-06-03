These five private banks in India have the lowest NPAs. Should you invest?
Equitymaster 7 min read 03 Jun 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Summary
From an investment perspective, picking banks with low NPAs translates into a more stable and predictable earnings stream, a vital consideration when seeking reliable returns.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There was a time when the gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPAs of major banks were around 11% and 6%, respectively. Today, those numbers have drastically improved, with gross NPAs down to around 2% and net NPAs at just 0.3%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story