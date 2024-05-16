Private banks now structurally ex-growth, to see continued derating, says Emkay Global; halves weight in model portfolio
Private banks experience structural ex-growth, face challenges in improving ROAs. Emkay Global slashes weightage on financials to 15% from 30%, with deep cuts in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while it has added Axis Bank.
The financial services segment is now structurally ex-growth, and the valuations do not fully reflect this. The private banks are running out of levers to improve Return on Assets (ROAs). They are now ex-growth across metrics, including loans, revenues, profits, and Book Value Per Share (BVPS), analysts said.
