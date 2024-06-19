Private banks offer superior valuation comfort over PSU peers, says Systematix; lists top picks
Systematix Institutional Equities favors private sector banks over public sector banks, citing superior valuation comfort. Despite near-term operating profit growth expectations for PSU banks, private banks are seen delivering superior risk-adjusted returns in the medium to longer term.
Domestic brokerage firm Systematix Institutional Equities prefers private sector banks over public sector banks, believing that private lenders offer superior valuation comfort compared to PSUs.
