Private banks poised for long-term victory over PSBs amid raging retail deposit war: Report
After a prolonged slowdown, overall deposit growth is finally seen picking up to some extent, aided by bulk & retail deposits, albeit at a higher cost. However, Emkay believes the retailisation of loans is set to accelerate further, given rising consumerism/elusive corporate credit growth.
The Indian Banking sector is structurally in stronger shape to ride the retail credit growth story over the next decade, amid rising consumerism. However, funding such growth via retail deposits at a reasonable cost among rising structural disruptions could emerge as the biggest challenge, said domestic brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services in its latest banking analysis report.
