Private Colleges Hurt by Rising Expenses Despite Tuition Gains

The business of higher education is getting costlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Private US colleges raised their prices, but still saw margins fall to the lowest level in over a decade in the 2023 fiscal year, according to a report published this week by Fitch Ratings. The declines hit schools across the sector, but were sharpest among lower-rated institutions.

The report paints a concerning picture of the competitive landscape for colleges and universities, with more pain on the horizon. Analysts expect pressures to intensify as higher costs and a “fractured" enrollment weigh on schools’ bottom lines. The number of high-school graduates is slated to dwindle in coming years after birth rates declined in the US following the Great Recession in the mid-2000s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The pace of college closures is likely to gather steam as we approach the peak of the demographic cliff," said Emily Wadhwani, senior director at Fitch Ratings. Smaller, tuition-dependent colleges will bear the highest burden, she said.

Fitch maintains a “deteriorating" credit outlook on the sector in 2024, and expects further bifurcation will widen the gap between smaller, tuition-dependent colleges and stronger, more prestigious schools that tend to be more selective. Almost one in five of the private schools Fitch rates has a negative outlook.

The core issue facing the country’s colleges is a lack of students, creating a supply-demand mismatch that has already forced over a dozen schools to close this year, according to Fitch data. A bungled revamp of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, prevented some students from applying for aid, and is expected to further dampen enrollment figures in the fall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cost of tuition in the US is among the highest in the world. On average, undergraduate students living on-campus at private four-year colleges paid $57,000 in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Rising prices are forcing more schools to offer tuition discounts - or the difference between the sticker price and what students actually pay. Discount rates at lower-rated schools have been rising faster, according to Fitch’s report.

