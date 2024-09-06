Markets
Promoters keen to guard equity are turning to private credit before IPOs
Dipti Sharma , Sneha Shah 6 min read 06 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- Private credit has become one of the most sought-after financing route and a means to realign captable, for companies aiming to eventually go public.
- Post-covid slowdown in private equity, better returns and low delinquencies are the reasons why these funds are seeing increasing traction.
Mumbai: Promoters and founders of several companies are increasingly seeking private credit as an alternative to equity capital to tide over immediate funding needs ahead of a potential IPO (initial public offering), in a funding trend that the Reserve Bank of India says has grown fourfold in the past 10 years.
