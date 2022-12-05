Private equity’s energy-storage bets begin to pay off3 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 06:40 PM IST
Houston-based EnCap Investments sells two of its investments in the sector as the battery-storage market grows
Energy storage, once a sliver of the renewable-power generation sector, is becoming an asset class of its own, and some early private-equity backers of battery-project developers are beginning to reap the benefits.