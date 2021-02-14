Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Private-equity deals for IT soar as companies modernize infrastructure
The amount spent on IT investments handily beat the next closest sector, healthcare, which drew in $9.26 billion in private-equity capital

Private-equity deals for IT soar as companies modernize infrastructure

4 min read . 09:41 PM IST Angus Loten , The Wall Street Journal

Investors cite increasing need for IT services in retail, healthcare, hospitality and other sectors

Private-equity investments in technology soared in the final months of 2020 as investors sought to take advantage of a rise in corporate IT spending.

Investors spent $65.17 billion last year on 2,138 private-equity deals with US-based information technology companies, down from $72.47 billion over 2,007 deals in 2019 but far outpacing investments in any other sector, according to market research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence.

