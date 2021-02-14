Private-equity deals for IT soar as companies modernize infrastructure

Investors spent $65.17 billion last year on 2,138 private-equity deals with US-based information technology companies, down from $72.47 billion over 2,007 deals in 2019 but far outpacing investments in any other sector, according to market research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence.

