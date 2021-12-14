Private-equity investors brace for tighter regulation

The Institutional Limited Partners Association, a trade group for institutions that invest in the asset class, generally supports increasing the transparency of private-equity funds and the fees they charge, but opposes other restrictions on investors that could reduce financial returns, based on the policy priorities the group released this year. The group said it supported more transparency and standardized expense reporting but opposed new taxes on limited partners or restrictions on the ability to invest around the globe, among other potential changes.

