Private-equity investors plan to stay the course in volatile market2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Limited partners say private equity continues to offer attractive investment opportunities amid challenges
Limited partners say private equity continues to offer attractive investment opportunities amid challenges
Investors have plenty of reasons to stay the course with their private-equity commitments despite challenges like labor shortages, rising inflation, higher interest rates and political polarization, speakers at a conference said.