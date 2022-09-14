Private-equity investors plan to stay the course in volatile market
Limited partners say private equity continues to offer attractive investment opportunities amid challenges
Limited partners say private equity continues to offer attractive investment opportunities amid challenges
Investors have plenty of reasons to stay the course with their private-equity commitments despite challenges like labor shortages, rising inflation, higher interest rates and political polarization, speakers at a conference said.
Investors have plenty of reasons to stay the course with their private-equity commitments despite challenges like labor shortages, rising inflation, higher interest rates and political polarization, speakers at a conference said.
“We do want to keep investing through this cycle, as it’s proven out time after time after time that that’s a proven strategy," said Maurice Gordon, head of private equity at Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America, which ended 2021 with $10.7 billion in capital.
“We do want to keep investing through this cycle, as it’s proven out time after time after time that that’s a proven strategy," said Maurice Gordon, head of private equity at Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America, which ended 2021 with $10.7 billion in capital.
Mr. Gordon, who spoke Tuesday at the SuperReturn North America conference in New York, said his organization is willing to “hold the course" on its private-equity investments.
He was a part of a panel of limited partners that discussed how they are managing their commitments to the asset class in the face of market challenges and a crowded fundraising environment. Conference organizers said more than 1,300 people registered for the event, which is one of the industry’s largest gatherings in North America.
Public market volatility combined with a slowdown in the pace of private-equity distributions has pushed more institutional investors past their target allocations to the asset class, what is often referred to as the denominator effect.
However, despite allocation pressures, investors said private equity continues to offer attractive investment opportunities.
“I think there’s opportunity as capital becomes more dear and it’s not just so easy to refinance things," said Anthony Chiu, deputy chief investment officer for state pension system Kentucky Public Pensions Authority. He added that his organization is interested in distressed and opportunistic investments, among other strategies.
In addition, some sectors remain attractive even as markets fall, according to Roger Vincent, a senior investment officer at endowment manager Cornell University Investment Office. Cornell’s endowment hit $10 billion in 2021, according to its latest annual report. He said he sees particular promise in life sciences.
“It’s been a hard hit segment of the [public] market and yet the level of drug discovery and innovation that’s going on there hasn’t changed," Mr. Vincent said.
He added that high volumes of unspent capital in private-equity funds and strong balance sheets in portfolio companies are providing private-equity managers with a buffer against the current market volatility.
“I think it all adds up to this making a much more orderly reset in [asset] pricing than what we’ve experienced in the last couple of environments like this," Mr. Vincent said.
Even if private-equity returns decline, panelists said they remained confident that it will still outperform the public markets.
“I had a boss many years ago who said: Maurice, if you can’t beat the [public markets], find a new job," Mr. Gordon said.